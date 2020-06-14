Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Covid-19: School fee, electricity bill of traders during lockdown should be waived off: Pappu Yadav

Covid-19: School fee, electricity bill of traders during lockdown should be waived off: Pappu Yadav

The middle-class people and small businessmen are affected. We are asking this question to the government, said

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

The comments came durign a torch march lead by Jan Adhikar Party (L) Chief Pappu Yadav . (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Jan Adhikar Party (L) Chief Pappu Yadav lead a torch march here against the policies of the state government and demanded that school fee and electricity bill of traders during coronavirus lockdown should be waived off.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Govt sent electricity bills to traders for lockdown period when their shops were shut. It should be waived off. School fee shouldn’t be levied for lockdown period”, Pappu Yadav told media while taking out a torch procession.

He said, “The middle-class people and small businessmen are affected. We are asking this question to the government. This torch march is against the 15 years of maladministration of the state government.”

“We are not going to any public place and we will only lead this march in our locality,” he said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia’s low virus death toll still raises questions in West
Jun 14, 2020 14:30 IST
Social distancing may impact teens’ mental health, experts say
Jun 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Javelin thrower Davinder Kang may get life ban for failed dope test
Jun 14, 2020 14:27 IST
Ananya Panday loves Timothée Chalamet, here’s the proof
Jun 14, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.