Darbhanga airport records 57K fliers in less than 2 month of UDAN launch

Spicejet is the lone airline with a license to fly from Darbhanga under UDAN-II.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:40 IST

By Bishnu K Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Darbhanga

Spicejet is introducing flights on three new routes from January this year from Darbhanga airport. (HT Photo)

As many as 56,698 passengers have travelled on 328 flights operated under the government’s regional air connectivity scheme (RCS), christened UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) in less than two months after the scheme became operational at Darbhanga airport.

According to airport director Biplab Kumar Mondal, in December 2020, a total of 158 flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to and from Darbhanga airport, facilitated air travel for 26,318 passengers. Earlier, in November, Darbhanga airport handled 170 flights and 30,370 passengers since the launch of the flight operation on November 8, last year.

Spicejet is the lone airline with a license to fly from Darbhanga under UDAN-II, making it the 13th destination for the airline under the RCS programme.

All water bodies in Bihar to be mapped in an Atlas

The airport serves various districts of Mithila region including Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Champaran, Saharsa, Purnea and the Mithila region of Nepal, including Janakpur, Biratnagar, Saptari, Mahottari etc.

According to Spicejet corporate communication manager Anand Deora, the airline will introduce six new flights providing air connectivity to and from Darbhanga on Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad routes in January. Darbhanga-Ahmedabad flight service will be launched on January 11. Likewise, flight operations to Hyderabad and Pune will be started on January 18.

