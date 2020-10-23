Death in police custody: NHRC issues notice to Sitamarhi district administration

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, the body of a rebel soldier who died in a battle days before has his hands tied, in Malakal, South Sudan. The latest report on human rights abuses in South Sudan's five-year civil war, released by a United Nations commission Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 says it has identified more than 40 senior military officials "who may bear individual responsibility for war crimes." (AP Photo/Justin Lynch, File) (AP)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to Bihar’s Sitamarhi district magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP) in connection with an alleged death in police custody under the jurisdiction of Punaura police station on September 6.

The NHRC has sought the status and action taken reports within eight weeks from the DM and the SP of Sitamarhi district.

The panel took cognisance following a complaint lodged by one Brajesh Singh, which stated that Nageshwar Rai (50), who was arrested in a 12-year-old case related to an assault on his neighbour, had died in police custody after he was allegedly beaten black and blue by Punaura police station authorities.

“It appears to be a glaring instance of violation of human rights of an individual in police custody for which the accountability rests with the state’s police force,” the NHRC observed.

The commission has sought the reports against the errant police officials and the steps taken to prevent such incidents in future by the state authorities.

The commission has directed the Sitamarhi SP and DM to submit reports and records covering all the aspects leading to Rai’s death.

The panel has sought a copy of the complaint and the first information report (FIR) registered against the deceased, a copy of his arrest and inspection memoranda, a copy of medical legal certificate of Rai and his inquest and post-mortem reports.

The post-mortem report must mention the nature of injuries suffered by the deceased, the commission has directed.

The NHRC has also sought a video-cassette recording of the post mortem examination or in a compact disc (CD), chemical and histopathology examination of the viscera, the cause of his death based on the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and magisterial enquiry reports.

Rai was arrested from his village after a court had issued an arrest warrant against him.

Rai’s brother, Ajay Kumar, had alleged that he died in police custody due to torture by the Punaura police station authorities.

Earlier in March 2019, two persons from Chakia in East Champaran district had died allegedly due to torture by the Dumra police station authorities.

Dumra police station is also located in Sitamarhi district.