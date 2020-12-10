Delay in nomination for house panels obstructing Bihar assembly, RJD reminded

RJD has now been sent a reminder to send names of party MLAs for nomination to House panels in the next two days. (HT Photo)

Bihar Assembly Speaker has sent a reminder to the principle opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to send names of MLAs for setting up various committees of the state legislature.

In the letter to the leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the newly constituted 17th Bihar Vidhan Sabha required to form various committees but the process could not take-off for want of recommendations from the RJD.

A senior officer of the assembly said that the Speaker had again requested Yadav to send the names as his earlier letter had failed to elicit any response.

“The leader of opposition has been asked to submit the list of MLAs from the RJD in the next two days to start forming various committees. The delay in formation of committees is hampering functioning of the Vidhan Sabha. The members face financial loss if the committees are not constituted,” said the officer.

The House committees examine the bills and help in informed debates in the Assembly, besides examining budgetary allocations for various departments and other policies of the government. Since these committees consist of members from different parties, they provide a platform for building consensus on various issues.

As present, the RJD does not have any special representative in the assembly other than the leader of opposition. Former chief whip of RJD, Lalit Yadav, said the party would soon send the list of leaders for nominations to various posts in the assembly and including for the committees.