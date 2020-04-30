Sections
Door-to-door Covid-19 screening in affected districts of Bihar led to identification of more cases: Report

On April 29,Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that a door-to-door drive to screen people for Covid-19, which has already been completed in seven districts, will commence on May 1 across the state.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:51 IST

By Asian News International, Patna

Patn Bihar’s health minister Mangal Pandey also said that door-to-door coronavirus screening has already been done in 7 districts of the state. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo )

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said that the state health department conducted a door-to-door drive to screen people for coronavirus which led to the identification of more cases in those districts that reported relatively higher number of Covid-19 cases.

“Bihar Health Department conducted a door-to-door drive to screen people for Covid-19 in some districts that reported relatively higher number of cases. The door-to-door screening led to identification of more cases in those districts, Pandey told ANI.

On April 29, Pandey said that a door-to-door drive to screen people for Covid-19, which has already been completed in seven districts, will commence on May 1 across the state.

Speaking to ANI Pandey said, “A door-to-door drive will be conducted to screen people for Covid-19 in all districts of Bihar, starting May 1. The door-to-door screening has already been completed in seven districts of the State.”



