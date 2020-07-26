Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / DRDO team visits Bihar to select site for setting up Covid-19 hospital

DRDO team visits Bihar to select site for setting up Covid-19 hospital

The DRDO team, accompanied by district administration officials, explored four sites in Muzaffarpur on Saturday -- Chakkar Maidan, Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT), Patahi airport and CRPF camp at Jhapahan, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Muzaffarpur

Bihar has recorded 36,314 cases so far. Over 230 have succumbed to the disease, while 24,520 people have recovered. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)

A two-member team of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) visited Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district to find a suitable location for setting up a 500-bed temporary Covid-19 hospital, an official said on Sunday.

The hospital, to be built on the lines of another facility set up by the DRDO in Delhi, will cater to coronavirus patients in north Bihar, he said.

The DRDO team, accompanied by district administration officials, explored four sites in Muzaffarpur on Saturday -- Chakkar Maidan, Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT), Patahi airport and CRPF camp at Jhapahan, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Once the site is chosen, work will begin immediately, and the facility is likely to get operational in a matter of 15 days, he said.



Of the 500 beds at the hospital, at least 150 will be equipped with ventilators, Singh added.

Bihar has recorded 36,314 cases so far. Over 230 have succumbed to the disease, while 24,520 people have recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Demand for food delivery drops in Pune, PRAHA claims losses of Rs 250 crore during entire lockdown period
Jul 26, 2020 16:19 IST
India hikes exposure to US govt securities in May
Jul 26, 2020 16:19 IST
Light to moderate rainfall recorded in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 26, 2020 16:11 IST
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
Jul 26, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.