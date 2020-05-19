Face masks adorned with Madhubani and Manjusha paintings on sale in Patna

Face masks have become the new normal since the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

Amid COVID-19 outbreak as the demand for face masks increases, folk artists in Patna are making reusable face masks adorned with Madhubani and Manjusha paintings.

“We thought we can popularise the art forms while supplying masks to the market. We are using cotton cloth material and price of one mask is Rs 80-100,” Smita Parashar told ANI.

“We have have been working on Bihar folk art Madhubani for 25 years and on Manjusha for six years. As the government makes efforts to encourage the art, we also came up with the idea of encouraging this art through this initiative,” Parashar said.

“Now masks are a part of our daily life and people are also trying to make a style statement through it. So we came up with the idea to paint these with folk art,” she added.