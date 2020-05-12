Sections
Home / Patna / First special train leaves for Delhi; more migrants arrive in Bihar

First special train leaves for Delhi; more migrants arrive in Bihar

The first special train between Rajendra Nagar terminal station and New Delhi amid lockdown departed from Patna on Tuesday evening with 1,060 passengers.The Rajendra Nagar-Delhi special will run...

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:32 IST

By Avinash Kumar,

The first special train between Rajendra Nagar terminal station and New Delhi amid lockdown departed from Patna on Tuesday evening with 1,060 passengers.The Rajendra Nagar-Delhi special will run everyday.

Most of the passengers travelling by the train have either business- related work or personal engagements at the national capital and were stuck at home since they came during the holidays for Holi festival.

Darbhanga resident Anand Kumar said, “I have business in Noida. I have been stranded at my home since March 18.” Kumar, who booked three tickets and came from Darbhanga after getting permission from district officials.

Dhiraj Kumar Jaiswal, who works at a private company at Ghaziabad and was travelling back to Delhi with six family members, said that with offices opening he had no alternative but to return. Jaiswal was stuck at his Patna City residence since May 6.



There were many passengers from different districts who arrived at the station much before the scheduled departure of the train and waited outside the station as no one was allowed inside the premises.

The East Central Railway (ECR) and Danapur rail division had made elaborate arrangements as per the Centre’s orders. No visitors except those having genuine tickets were allowed to enter the platform. Passengers were asked to maintain social distancing and stand in queue at stipulated places.

Besides, passengers of AC-3, 2 and 1 were allowed entry from separate points. Railway personnel scanned the passenger before allowing them to board the train. Announcements were being made on the public address system about the do’s and don’ts.

All the passengers were wearing masks and following the guidelines. Spaces were marked for the passengers to stand so that there was no violation of social distancing norms.

MORE MIGRANTS ARRIVE

Nearly 26,970 migrants reached Bihar on Tuesday by 21 trains from different parts of the state. According to government sources, 24 trains would be reaching the state on May 13, including six from Maharashtra with 30,348 passengers.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had said on Monday that in the next seven days, 179 more trains will come and it is expected that close to 2.5 lakh people will reach state. He had requested the Centre to provide more trains as more and more people are requesting to come back.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Punjab health minister launches cleaning of N-Choe in Mohali, distributes PPE kits to sanitation workers
May 13, 2020 00:24 IST
Mumbai Police constable who defeated Covid-19 says pranayam, strong willpower helped him get cured
May 13, 2020 00:23 IST
Country disappointed by PM Modi’s ‘failure’ to address migrants’ woes: Congress
May 13, 2020 00:23 IST
State govt allows home delivery of liquor, but not in city, Nagpur
May 13, 2020 00:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.