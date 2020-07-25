Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar

The Ashokan Pillar at Lauria in West Champaran, Buddhist stupa at Kesaria in East Champaran district and the remains of the fort of the ancient ruler Raja Bali at Balirajgarh in Madhubani district have seen severe inundation due to heavy rains in Bihar. (HT Photos)

The flood fury, an annual menace in Bihar during monsoon, has marooned over half a dozen monuments, heritage sites and ancient temples in the northern parts of the state amid growing concern over the loss of these historic structures due to persistent damage and decay.

Some of the flood-affected structures include the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Union Ministry of Culture protected sites such as the Ashokan Pillar at Lauria in West Champaran district; the Buddhist stupa at Kesaria in East Champaran district and the remains of the fort of the ancient ruler Raja Bali at Balirajgarh in Madhubani district.

Religious places of interest such as Punaura Dhaam temple, the widely-regarded birthplace of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi district; Haleshwarsthan, an ancient Lord Shiva shrine in Sitamarhi believed to have been built by mythological King Janak, who was the ruler of the ancient kingdom of Janakpur and the father of Goddess Sita as depicted in the epic Ramayana; and the ancient Bodhaayan temple in Sitamarhi district have also been affected by the flood.

The Kesaria Stupa and the Ashokan Pillar are surrounded by water, while the floodwater could enter the Punaura Dhaam temple’s main shrine anytime. The temple campus of Haleshwarsthan has turned into a veritable water pool.

“We may lose these monuments and heritage sites for good, if the flood fury persists every year. Prolonged waterlogging and seepage will damage these ancient structures. Many historical remains are in danger of getting washed away,” said CP Sinha, former director of KP Jayaswal Research Institute, a Patna-based institution that works in the field of history and archaeology.

“If we lose these ancient structures, then the country will lose its historical evidence,” he added.

Local residents have also expressed a similar apprehension.

“Little effort is being made to protect these historical monuments from the annual flood fury. The Ashokan Pillar and Kesaria Stupa get inundated by floodwater every year. To make matters worse, even the recently excavated site near the Kesaria Stupa has been flooded,” said Mukhia Chaudhary, a local resident.

Ramashankar Shastri from Sitamarhi district said Punaura Dhaam gets submerged by floodwater every year.

“Sitamarhi has become a flood-prone district. The authorities need to make adequate arrangements to preserve the ancient historical sites,” he said,

HS Naik, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Patna circle, said plans are afoot to preserve these ancient monuments and historical sites.

“We will send our engineer to assess the extent of the damage at the Ashokan Pillar and the Kesaria Stupa after the floodwater recedes. Strategies are being worked out to preserve the ancient monuments and sites,” he said.

“A wall can be erected around the Ashokan Pillar to protect it from the floodwater. While some other strategy needs to be adopted to preserve the Kesaria Stupa,” he added.