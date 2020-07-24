Sections
Floods continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, 7.65 lakh people affected

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 06:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

Members of the NDRF team during a rescue operation at the flood affected Champaran district, in Patna, Bihar, on July 23 2020. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

As many as 7,65,191 people were affected due to floods triggered by incessant rains in Bihar while 13,877 people have been staying in shelter homes, the state government said on Thursday.

People in various districts of the state have been hit hard by floods for the last few days.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 rescue teams in Bihar.

“The rescue operations are underway. In Bihar, the water flow depends on rains in Nepal’s Terai region. The evacuation is selective in most places as the rural people decide when they should go to the camp, but they are persuaded to do so if the situation is severe,” said NDRF Director-General (DG) SN Pradhan.



No deaths have been reported in the state so far but people are facing snake bites, he added.

