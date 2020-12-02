Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Patna / Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll

The BJP said that all its ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders will assemble in the party’s state office at 11:30 am and proceed to the Commissioner office at 12:15 pm along with Sushil Modi for the nomination process.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 05:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Patna

Sushil Modi has been made the candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that got vacated after the death of Lok Janshakti Party leader and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi will file his nomination as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll at the Commissioner office in Patna on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and other ministers will be present along with Sushil Modi. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, VIP president and minister Mukesh Sahani along with other MLAs will be present at the venue.

The BJP said that all its ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders will assemble in the party’s state office at 11:30 am and proceed to the Commissioner office at 12:15 pm along with Sushil Modi for the nomination process.

Sushil Modi has been made the candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that got vacated after the death of Lok Janshakti Party leader and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The election will be held on December 14, if Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) decides to contest the same.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 22:30 IST
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Dec 01, 2020 20:28 IST
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Dec 02, 2020 00:31 IST
DDC polls: Kupwara hamlets cast votes with hope of development, statehood restoration
Dec 02, 2020 05:40 IST

latest news

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll
Dec 02, 2020 05:23 IST
Netanyahu rival Gantz threatens to end coalition, force election
Dec 02, 2020 04:10 IST
SC angered after man appears shirtless during online hearing
Dec 02, 2020 05:33 IST
Funny clip of startled cat aptly illustrates why kitties rule the Internet
Dec 02, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.