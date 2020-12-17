Former MLA’s son murdered as Nitish battles onslaught over law and order

Former MLA’s son was one among the three major murders that took place in Bihar in the past few hours. (Shutterstock Image)

A former JD(U) MLA’s son, Prince Kumar, was shot dead in Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday. The incident took place near a post-mortem house falling under Bhagwan Bazar police station area.

Police recovered the body soon after receiving information that the youth was lying in a pool of blood. The victim reportedly had head injuries that had bled profusely. A team of forensic experts, along with a dog squad, also reached the spot.

Prince Kumar, son of former MLA late Ram Parvesh Rai, was allegedly shot from point blank range near post-mortem house, barely 300 metres from the Saran collectorate. Prince’s father was the JD(U) MLA from Chhapra in 2005 and the chairman of Saran district board.

Police said Prince used to do trade in tyres in Chhapra town itself. His shop was located near the residence of the district board president. Police are currently investigating the reason behind the murder.

DSP Muneshwar Kumar Singh said that police recovered a live bullet from the spot while two cell phones and Rs 1000 in cash were recovered from the possession of the deceased.

Saran SP Dhurat Saayli Savlaram, said the reason behind the incident could be old enmity, according to preliminary probe. A murder case has been registered against unknown men.

The killing happened at a time when the opposition has been attacking Nitish Kumar dispensation on the law and order front. Opposition MLAs indicated that they were in no mood to spare the government over Prince Kumar’s killing, an incident that has sent shock-waves across the political spectrum.

“The state government has to give a categorical answer on the law-and-order situation. It has to make clear who is patronising criminal elements,” Congress MLC Premchand Mishra told HT.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra said, “It is indeed a very serious matter. There is fear among the public and not a day passes off in Bihar without any major incident of crime. The situation is so poor that criminals do not fear the police and go scot-free after committing crime.”

In Patna, a vegetable vendor identified as Kundan Kumar was gunned down in Bypass police station area when he was returning home. Police said that the incident took place at Mandai locality of the town, where the assailants intercepted Kumar and pumped three bullets into his body. He succumbed to his injury on the way to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

In another incident, a minor was killed at Charan village under Mali police station of Aurangabad. Police informed that the deceased was identified as the one-year-old son of Hariom Soni. SHO of the Mali police station Ramesh Kumar Singh said that a property dispute in the family was the reason behind the killing.