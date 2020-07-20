Heavy rain lashes north Bihar, temperature dips

Southwest monsoon remained vigorous over Bihar as northern districts including West Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Sheohar received extremely heavy rain while very heavy rain occurred over southwest and southeast parts of the state, said an official of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.

According to the daily bulletin issued, Ramnagar and Chanpatia in West Champaran received extremely heavy rain measuring 290mm and 250 mm respectively.

Jhanjhapur in Madhubani and Sursand in Sitamarhi recorded 220 mm rain each while Kamtaul in Darbhanga and Sheohar recorded 210 mm rain each during the past 24 hours.

Other places which received significant amount of rain were Chakia and Kesaria in East Champaran, Pusa in Samastipur, and Belsand in Sitamarhi which received 190 mm rain each.

Weathermen claimed that this season, Ramnagar received the highest amount of rain in 24 hours. Earlier in July, Birpur in Supaul had received 260 mm rain while Kesaria in East Champaran recorded 250 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature in Bihar hovered around 30 degrees Celsius, a dip of four to six degrees. Patna remained the coldest in the state with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius which was six degrees below the normal.

Anand Shankar, director in charge of Patna Meteorological Centre , said, “Monsoon trough is passing from Uttar Pradesh and Bhagalpur of Bihar and thence towards the foothills of the Himalayas. Under the influence, several districts of Bihar would experience very heavy rain for the next three to four days. However intensity of rain is likely to decrease after 48 hours.”

He said, “Several north Bihar districts and few southern districts may receive very heavy rain on July 21. The capital city Patna and adjoining areas are likely to experience intermittent rain.”

Shankar also advised people to take precautionary measures as there is strong possibility of thunderstorm and lightning along with rain.

