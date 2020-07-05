Sections
Home / Patna / Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in Bihar’s Patna

Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in Bihar’s Patna

Those driving through narrow lanes flooded with water also faced difficulty as they had to pass through poorly constructed roads. Pumps have also been placed in some parts of the city to flush out the rainwater.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Patna

A commuter wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rain at Bihar Vidhan Mandal in Patna, Bihar on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )

Heavy rains continued to throw normal life out of gear in Patna on Sunday as the city saw waterlogging in several parts.

People on the streets had a tough time as they waded through knee-deep water to buy essential items.

Those driving through narrow lanes flooded with water also faced difficulty as they had to pass through poorly constructed roads. Pumps have also been placed in some parts of the city to flush out the rainwater.

The IMD has predicted more rains in Patna in the coming days.



At least 20 people lost their lives due to lightning in five districts of Bihar on Saturday. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those killed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Italian Marines case ruling won’t affect India’s rights in exclusive economic zone
Jul 05, 2020 15:13 IST
Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak
Jul 05, 2020 15:05 IST
West Bengal’s Chandrodaya Temple reopens for devotees after more than 3 months
Jul 05, 2020 15:05 IST
Cases of nepotism in Cyclone Amphan relief run into thousands in poll-bound Bengal
Jul 05, 2020 15:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.