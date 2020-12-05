IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package

Students at Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) have managed to fetch lucrative job offers by attracting various reputed firms amid apprehensions around job security triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A BTech student received Rs 47 lakh annual package from DE Shaw Indian Software Private Limited, the highest domestic offer in the ongoing placement drive, officials claimed on Saturday.

Another BTech student has bagged an annual package of Rs 43.50 lakh from Microsoft along with five other students who have grabbed job offers worth more than Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Training and placement officer, Kripa Shankar Singh said, “During the first phase of placement drive, 40 per cent of registered BTech students have been placed while more than 75 per cent of computer science students have been placed till now. Six students from the current batch have received an internship offer and one student has received a job offer from Google, India. Two students have received international internships from Japan.”

He said, “The students will join their respective organizations in May-June 2021. It is yet not determined if students, especially those who have bagged international offers, will travel to foreign destinations or carry out their jobs remotely. It will be finalised assessing the Covid-19 situation in future.”

Jose V Parambil, professor in-charge of training and placement cell, said, “Since recruiters are unable to visit campus amid Covid-19 pandemic, we geared up for virtual campus placement drive on prescheduled time. Students qualified written exams followed by online interviews. The placement cell has conducted online training programs to mentor the students for the online campus recruitment process. Students faced online written exam and technical interview.”

Last year, three students of IIT-P bagged an annual package of Rs 59 lakh each from a foreign company.