In 15 years, there have been 55 scams in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt

“The ‘Chara Ghotala’ (fodder scam) was exaggerated. It was only a Rs 46 lakh scam. But I do not want to say more as the court is doing its work in that,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav added.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

With the rains beginning in the state RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also stated that there was a danger of floods affecting the north Bihar areas. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and alleged that in the past 15 years there have been 55 scams in the state.

“There have been 55 scams that took place in the Bihar government in the past 15 years. No action or inquiry has been undertaken against any official or a political leader by the government. A minimum Rs 3,300 crore of money has been misappropriated in Srijan scam. Who will return the thousands of crores that have been looted from the state,” Yadav asked.

“The ‘Chara Ghotala’ (fodder scam) was exaggerated. It was only a Rs 46 lakh scam. But I do not want to say more as the court is doing its work in that,” he added.

“Last year when Patna was flooded crores of money was misappropriated by officials of Patna civic body. None of them has been booked. There is a loot of people’s money. Nitish Kumar should inform us what is the action taken to recover the money,” the RJD leader said.



With the rains beginning in the state the senior leader also stated that there was a danger of floods affecting the north Bihar areas. “The work of dams has been stopped and the whole of north Bihar is in danger. Due to waterlogging not only Patna, but several other districts in the state are in trouble,” he added.

“The roads have been converted into drains. The government should have done pre-monsoon work on drainage. The govt knows that this situation happens in monsoon, but Nitish Kumar’s government did nothing,” he added.

