Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Patna / In-laws kill woman over dowry in Bihar’s Vaishali

In-laws kill woman over dowry in Bihar’s Vaishali

Police said the woman, who was a mother of two, was her husband’s second wife

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:22 IST

By Ajay Kr Pandey, Hindustan Times Goraul (Hajipur)

Representational photo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 28-year-old woman’s in-laws allegedly killed her by setting her on fire in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Monday night, a police officer said. Anil Kumar, the officer, said the woman’s in-laws are absconding and raids were on to arrest them. He added the woman was killed after her family was unable to meet the in-law’s dowry demands.

Kumar said the woman, who was a mother of two, was her husband’s second wife. “His first wife also died four years ago under mysterious conditions.”

“I gave money whenever my daughter asked for it. Nearly two months ago, they again demanded Rs1 lakh for opening a kiosk, which I have refused. So, they have killed my daughter,” said the woman’s mother.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Amid tourist rush to ring in new year, Uttarakhand braces for cold wave
by HT Correspondents
Killings of journalists rose in 2020, 68% killed outside war zones: Report
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Croatia earthquake: Slovenia shuts nuclear plant as a precautionary measure
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kerala extends education scholarship, wedding grant for transgenders
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.