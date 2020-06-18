India-China border tension: Mortal remains of slain Havaldar Sunil Kumar brought to Patna

Sections
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:16 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

An army officer pays tribute to Havildar Sunil Kumar during his last rites, in Maner. (PTI)

The mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, was brought to his residence in Patna on Thursday morning.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

