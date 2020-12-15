IPS officer with IT skills makes policing accessible, accountable in Bihar district

Santosh Kumar,Sheohar SP, made a presentation before PM Narendra Modi and senior officials of the home ministry at the top police officers’conference. (Sourced Photo)

Sheohar police became the first in Bihar to launch an interactive website and a mobile application to bring policing closer to people by giving them easier access to policing services and bringing greater transparency in functioning of the police force.

Only a few states including Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been recognised by the Centre for making information technology (IT) a bridge between the people and the police.

Sheohar police app, launched in June 2020, lets residents seek online appointments with the superintendent of police (SP), schedule or reschedule their appointments, get SMS updates about appointments and status of their work, access action taken reports, check status of passport applications online, procure character certificates. The app also has a panic button which connects the person directly with the SP in case of any emergency.

The police-people mobile app interface is the brainchild of 2014 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Santosh Kumar, posted as Sheohar SP. He made a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials from the Union home ministry at the 54th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police -2020, earlier this month.

“It is a proud moment for Bihar police in general and Sheohar police in particular to get recognised at the national level. The initiative is transparent, corruption-free and unbiased. Other states are also following, as it has instilled confidence about policing and developed a bonding of trust between police and people,” said the SP, who is an engineering graduate from Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSIT), Delhi University.

The website sheoharpolice.bihar.gov.in and Sheohar police app improve police-people access and ensure availability of basic facilities at the click of a button, he added.

During the conference, PM Modi had asked government officials to strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society, including women and children, and use technology to usher in proactive policing that factors in the feedback of the common man.

“Sheohar has done well to lead by example. Drawing people closer and winning their trust is what makes policing easy. More districts in Bihar will follow the model,” said a police headquarters official.