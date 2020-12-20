Sections
Home / Patna / It took only a 4 hour vehicle-checking drive to arrest 65 criminals in Bihar

It took only a 4 hour vehicle-checking drive to arrest 65 criminals in Bihar

The special drive was launched across the state to check the rise in cases of kidnapping, loot, dacoity and other criminal activities in the state

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:47 IST

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar police personnel checked vehicles across the districts to nab criminals wanted by the police. (HTPhoto/Representational)

A special drive by Bihar police has resulted in the arrest of 65 criminals during a four-hour long vehicle checking drive carried out across the state’s 38 districts. The apprehended criminals include many absconding for a long time among others wanted by the police.

The special drive was launched to check the rise in cases of kidnapping, loot, dacoity and other criminal activities in the state, according to police officials.

67 looted or stolen vehicles were seized during the drive while six firearms and nine live cartridges were recovered from the possession of arrested persons. Police teams also recovered 3,570 litres of illegal liquor, 159 kg contraband and Rs 92,000 cash from their possession, according to a press release issued by Bihar police headquarters in Patna.

In a related operation, Patna police detained six suspected Maoists from a hotel in a posh locality under Gandhi Maidan police station area and recovered firearms from their possession. Two SUVs, parked outside the hotel were also seized.

Also Read: Court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

In another incident, Patna police recovered the body of a missing youth, identified as Bobby, a resident of Morcha road under Chowk police station area in Patna city. Missing since December 13, the youth’s body was found in a ditch located in Mahuli under bypass police station area. Police have detained two persons.

