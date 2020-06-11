Sections
JD(U) attacks Lalu Prasad Yadav by putting posters alleging him of corruption

JD(U) attacks Lalu Prasad Yadav by putting posters alleging him of corruption

The poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 12:01 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

A list of 73 properties acquired by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence were enlisted in posters put by JD(U) in Patna. (PTI file photo)

The Janata Dal (United) attacked jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 73rd birthday by putting up posters alleging the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property.

A list of 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence were enlisted in posters put by JD(U) in Patna.

The poster further read: “The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled.”

Meanwhile, posters were put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. It is Lalu Yadav’s 73rd birthday today.



