Sections
Home / Patna / JP Nadda to chair meeting of Bihar BJP MPs, senior leaders to finalise assembly poll strategy

JP Nadda to chair meeting of Bihar BJP MPs, senior leaders to finalise assembly poll strategy

According to sources, all the BJP MPs from Bihar including union ministers Ravishankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, RK Singh, Nityanand Rai and Ashwini Choubey are likely to attend the meeting at the party office to discuss preparations for Bihar elections.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 07:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The sources further said that Nadda will start his Bihar tour if lockdown is lifted in the state. (PTI file photo)

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will chair a meeting of all the party MPs from Bihar and senior party leaders on Saturday (today) to finalise its poll strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections.

According to sources, all the BJP MPs from Bihar including union ministers Ravishankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, RK Singh, Nityanand Rai and Ashwini Choubey are likely to attend the meeting at the party office to discuss preparations for Bihar elections.

“BJP chief wants to know the ground reality ahead of the election and will discuss the seat-sharing to know the views of the MPs for the upcoming polls. The meeting with MPs is considered to be very important as their feedback will also be used in seat-sharing for National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” sources said.

The sources further said that Nadda will start his Bihar tour if lockdown is lifted in the state.



National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav was appointed as party’s state in-charge in December last year.

Earlier on August 23, Nadda addressed Bihar BJP State working committee via video conferencing and said that BJP, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight elections together under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and win the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

“BJP, JDU, and LJP will fight elections together and win. We have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also,” Nadda had said addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing.

The party, aiming to retain power in the state, has asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to go visit the election-bound state.

Earlier, Fadnavis said that he will be visiting Bihar to help the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.”BJP usually sends its leaders to various states to help the party in elections and accordingly I will be going to Bihar, whatever party instructs I will do it,” he said.

On the impact of Sushant Singh Rajput death case on elections, Fadnavis said, “I do not find any relevance of it anywhere with the actor’s death case.”

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vitamin C intake is key to better muscle strength in later life: Study
Aug 29, 2020 08:27 IST
Invincible Ray Parlour says Lionel Messi would fit well in England
Aug 29, 2020 08:23 IST
Covid-19 curve flattening in Dharavi, rising in neighbouring Dadar and Mahim
Aug 29, 2020 08:21 IST
‘You wouldn’t have seen Rohit Sharma if he wasn’t granted freeship’
Aug 29, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.