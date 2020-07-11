Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly elections from August

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is out on bail after being arrested on sedition charge in February this year, will campaign for the party in the forthcoming polls. (HT file photo)

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has started preparations to launch former Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar for canvassing from August. The launch of Kanhaiya comes amid indications that the Left parties are keen to join the opposition’s Grand Alliance or commonly referred to as Mahagathbandhan for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

The party is also keen on using the 33-year-old leader’s star power to bargain for a get bigger share of seats to contest.

State secretary of the CPI, Satyanarain Singh, confirmed that Kanhaiya, who is out on bail after being arrested on sedition charge in February 2016, will campaign for the party in the forthcoming polls.

Singh said that the Grand Alliance must acknowledge Kumar’s popularity among youths. In early February, Kanhaiya had undertaken a statewide tour of Bihar named as “Jan-Man-Gan’ yatra to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens( NRC) bill which had created an uproar across the country across sections.

“Kanhaiya is a big draw among youths and has the ability to garner votes. We feel the alliance will benefit from his popularity during campaigning. He will come to Bihar in August ,” he said.

Kanhaiya had contested the Begusarai seat in 2019 parliamentary polls and finished second by polling 2.69 lakh votes against BJP’s Giriraj Singh, who won the seat.

The indications of CPI joining the Mahagathbandhan first came after the recent meeting of Congress’s Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil and Singh in Patna. Sources said the CPI was set to put a demand for 40 assembly seats from GA.

In 2015 Assembly elections, the party had contested 81 seats and garnered only 1.4% votes. The CPI has no MLAs in the state but has two MLCs.

“We are keen on joining the Grand Alliance to defeat the NDA. But we want a respectable number of seats,”Singh said.

Asked whether the Grand Alliance would consider giving 40 seats to the CPI, the party’s state secretary said the RJD-Congress combine had already paid a big price by not aligning with it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Kanhaiya had come second in Begusarai parliamentary seat whereas RJD candidate came third. In 1990s, we had a strong presence of 26 MLAs in the RJD-led government,” Singh said.

The CPI-ML( liberation) and CPM too are said to be in talks with the Grand Alliance leaders. “We will hold talks with the Grand Alliance leaders on seat sharing after July 20. The process has got delayed due to the lockdown in Patna,” said CPI-ML’s state secretary Kunal. The party, sources said, is also eying for 50 seats in seat adjustment. A delegation of the party had met RJD’ state president Jagdanand Singh 10 days back for formal talks on alliance but nothing concrete has come up so far.

Evidently, the demand for big share of seats from Left parties is going to throw up a new challenge for the RJD in stitching a broader alliance amid the growing rift in the Grand Alliance over demand for co-ordination committee and resistance against Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as chief ministerial face.