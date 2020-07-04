Lightning strikes, takes 21 more lives in Bihar, CM asks people to stay indoors

Most of the people killed in lightning strikes are either farmers or labourers tilling the field during the thunderstorm. (HT Photo)

Lightning strikes continue to take lives in Bihar with twenty-one more deaths and over 40 injuries reported in the state amid heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, according to the state disaster management authority. However, the chief minister’s office has put the number of casualties at 20. Fifteen people were killed in lightning strikes in different districts of the state on Friday. The injured are undergoing treatment in local hospitals. Most of the fresh casualties are farmers and labourers who were working in the fields.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives while announcing an interim relief of four lakh rupees each to the next of the kin of the deceased. Kumar has also ordered free treatment for the injured.

Of the 21 people killed by lightning during the last 12 hours in the state, nine were from Bhojpur, five from Saran, three from Kaimur, two from Patna and one each from Buxar and Gaya districts.

One woman was among the nine casualties and 10 injuries reported from Grahni, Narayanpur, Udwant Nagar, Ara Sadar and Agiyaon localities of Bhojpur. Bhojpur DM Roshan Kushwaha confirmed the incident and ordered the concerned Circle Officers to provide financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the reports from Saran, five persons including a woman from Marhaura were killed after being struck by lightning. 35-year old farmer Chandan Singh of Nathua village died when he was working in his agriculture field. Similarly, Sony Devi, 50, was also struck by lightning at Narharpur locality while returning from her agricultural field. Casualties were also reported from Rivilganj, Bheldi and Taraiya localities.

Altogether 10 persons in Madhubani, four persons each in Siwan and Buxar, three in Bhabhua and two in Sasaram were injured due to lightning strikes.

Nitish Kumar has appealed to the people to be vigilant and follow the guidelines issued by the disaster management department for protection against lightning during the inclement weather. He suggested that people stay at home during rains.