Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra can send as many Shramik trains as required, says Bihar Chief Secy

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said that Maharashtra has informed the Bihar government about 24 trains

Updated: May 27, 2020 08:25 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

According to Indian Railways, as many as 3,274 Shramik special trains have been run till May 25, carrying 44 lakh passengers to their home states. (ANI file photo)

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government can send as many trains as required with migrants from Bihar.

He said that Maharashtra has informed the Bihar government about 24 trains.

According to Indian Railways, as many as 3,274 Shramik special trains have been run till May 25, carrying 44 lakh passengers to their home states. On May 25, 223 Shramik specials ferried 2.8 lakh passengers.

The Railways is running the special trains after the Centre granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.



