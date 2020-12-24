Sections
Low-key Christmas in Patna; churches to offer prayer service in shifts

A maximum of 350 devotees will be allowed to attend mass prayers in each shift. One mass prayer will be kept for elderly people

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:51 IST

By Megha, Hindustan Times Patna

An illuminated Christchurch near Kargil Chowk ahead of Christmas in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Churches in Patna are gearing up for Christmas celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic by scaling down events to maintain safety protocols and organising prayer services in shifts to prevent larger gatherings.

Fr Prem Prakash SJ, Vicar General of Patna Archdiocese, said, “Prayers will be conducted in two shifts between 7 am and 9 am by the Patna Archbishop. The gates of the church will be shut after the prayers. Devotees will not be allowed to light candles on church premises after the completion of the prayer service. Cultural events like carol singing and skit on Jesus Christ birth won’t be organised.”

Queen of Apostles Church will also conduct the prayer services in two shifts on December 25.

Fr Pius Prashant SJ, Parish Priest of the church, said no night vigil will take place on Christmas eve, while two prayers will be held in the morning and two in the evening on Christmas day.

“We have categorised the devotees based on their localities. A maximum of 350 devotees will be allowed to attend mass prayers in each shift. One mass prayer will be kept for elderly people. The church gates will be closed after 9.30pm.”

Administrators of Baptist Union Church said they will arrange the first Christmas service at 9am for those living within a 6km radius while the second will start at 11 am for the rest.

