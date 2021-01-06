Sections
Home / Patna / Man found dead in Bihar, family accuses neighbour of murder

Man found dead in Bihar, family accuses neighbour of murder

The man’s sister said they were away with her mother to see a doctor when her brother was killed

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:10 IST

By Ajay Kr Pandey, Hindustan Times Muzaffarpur

Representational image.

Unidentified assailants strangulated a man at his residence at Raghopur in Bihar’s Ahiapur on Tuesday. Ashutosh Anand, the man, was preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering after completing his B Tech from Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology. He was alone at home when he was murdered.

Anand’s father, Daya Shankar Shahi, said his son was killed two days after he had an argument with a woman in their neighbourhood. “She threatened him with dire consequences. And this has happened after 48 hours of that.”

Also Read: After horror tales, Bihar child care homes focus on making girls self-reliant

Anand’s sister, Arya Anand, said they were away with her mother to see a doctor when her brother was killed. “I jumped from the roof of my house [and]...found my brother hanging from an iron rod.”

Police superintendent Rakesh Kumar cited the probe so far and said a personal dispute could be behind the murder. “It is clear from the review of the spot that he was killed and hanged from the iron rod to give an impression of suicide. His knees were touching the floor, while his legs and private parts were tied with thin nylon ropes. His neck was tied with a thicker rope,” said Kumar.

