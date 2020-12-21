Minor abducted, gang-raped in Bihar

The girl was kidnapped on December 16 and allegedly gang raped by six men for four days. She, somehow, managed to escape from captivity on December 19, polce said. (File Photo. Representative image)

Police on Sunday detained two out of six accused on Sunday for abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl of a village situated under Piro police station, police said.

The girl was kidnapped on December 16 and allegedly gang raped by six men for four days. She, somehow, managed to escape from captivity on December 19, polce said. Father of the victim filed a complaint at Piro police station against six men of the same village.

SHO of Piro police station A K Choudhary said that during investigation, it came to fore that the victim was in relationship with one of the accused for more than a year. Police has detained two accused for interrogation.

A case has been filed under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act.