Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Patna / Minor abducted, gang-raped in Bihar

Minor abducted, gang-raped in Bihar

SHO of Piro police station A K Choudhary said that during investigation, it came to fore that the victim was in relationship with one of the accused for more than a year. Police has detained two accused for interrogation.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:25 IST

By Prashant Ranjan, Hindustan Times Ara

The girl was kidnapped on December 16 and allegedly gang raped by six men for four days. She, somehow, managed to escape from captivity on December 19, polce said. (File Photo. Representative image)

Police on Sunday detained two out of six accused on Sunday for abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl of a village situated under Piro police station, police said.

The girl was kidnapped on December 16 and allegedly gang raped by six men for four days. She, somehow, managed to escape from captivity on December 19, polce said. Father of the victim filed a complaint at Piro police station against six men of the same village.

SHO of Piro police station A K Choudhary said that during investigation, it came to fore that the victim was in relationship with one of the accused for more than a year. Police has detained two accused for interrogation.

A case has been filed under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
by Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
by Fareeha Iftikhar
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar

latest news

Minor forced into sex trade; sister, 6 arrested
by HT Correspondent
2 men held for trying to convert woman: Police
by HT Correspondent
Shaktisinh Gohil wants Cong to relieve him of duties in Bihar, Delhi
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Call on NDA, RLP break-up on Dec 26, says Hanuman Beniwal
by Sachin Saini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.