Miscreants in Bihar loot Rs 26.45 lakh from ex- MLA’s employee

Armed miscreants decamped with over Rs 26.45 lakh after looting an employee of former member of legislative assembly (MLA) of Bochaha, Musafir Paswan, at Sahbazpur chauk under the Ahiapur police station of the town on Tuesday noon.

The incident occurred barely 150 meters from the Ahiapur police station.

According to the employee, Mukesh Kumar, the incident took place at around 1.15pm. He said he was on his way to Motihari on his motorbike to make payments to the traders at railway’s rack points of Motihari and Bettiah. “The money was kept in two bags. As soon as I reached the Sahbazpur roundabout on national highway 77, seven miscreants on four motor bikes intercepted me. They asked me to hand over the money. When I refused, four of them pointed guns at me. One of them tried to shoot me but his gun misfired,” said Kumar, adding that later the miscreants broke open the storage box of the bike and made away with the cash.

He said the incident took place in full public view but no one came to his help.

Dy SP Paswan said all exit points had been cordoned off. “We have alerted police stations of the neighbouring districts of Sitamarhi and Darbhanga. We are also trying to identify the criminals after reviewing the CCTV footage,” he said.