Missing Bihar trader found murdered in Gopalganj

No cellphone or identity proof was found on or near the body. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 32-year-old Gopalganj-based readymade garments trader, who went missing on Monday evening, was found murdered at Dighwa-Dubauli Block in Gopalganj district.

His body was recovered from a drain located near the Block office. Police registered a murder case after they found a fatal injury mark on the back of his head and an injury mark from a blunt object on his neck.

The deceased is identified as Sanjit Kumar Gupta, a resident of Sirsa village. Police said he was running a readymade garment shop at Dighwa-Dubauli locality under Baikunthpur police station.

His family members found his phone switched off at night when they started calling him. On Tuesday, his brother lodged a missing complaint with the concerned police station in this connection.

Gupta had left his shop at about 7.45 pm for home but didn’t reach there. The next day on Wednesday morning, Local people called police to inform them about a body found in a nearby ditch.

Gupta’s family was then informed and the body was handed over. No cellphone or identity proof was found on or near the body. Police said the killer wanted to conceal the identity of the deceased. During preliminary investigation, it appeared that the victim was either abducted while on his way home or was convinced by someone known to him to drive to some place other than his house, said police officials.

“The reason behind his murder is yet to be ascertained. We are collecting available CCTV footage and police teams have been constituted to identify and arrest the accused persons,” said Gopalganj SP Manoj Tiwari, adding that a dog squad has also been pressed into the service.

The police suspect that the assailants were aware of Gupta’s movements. Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have said that he didn’t have enmity with anyone.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nalanda police recovered the body of a kidnapped 5-year-old boy from the outskirts of Jalalpur village under the limits of Karay-Parsuray police station. The child, identified as Dilkhush Kumar, was kidnapped while playing outside his residence in the same village on Monday evening.

Following the incident, irate villagers attacked the policemen and snatched two INSAS rifles from them, later recovered. Nalanda SP Nilesh Kumar said an old enmity between two families over land dispute was the reason behind the incident.