Movement of persons, vehicles in non essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state reached 403 on Wednesday.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:31 IST

By Asian News International, Patna

Police personnel watching at Khajpura area in Patna after it was sealed following the detection of some COVID-19 positive cases during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Bihar India on Wednesday April 29,2020. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Bihar’s Additional Chief Secretary wrote to all District Magistrates and police officers stating that the movement of persons and vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services on the inter-district boundaries, should be effectively stopped.

In a letter, Amir Subhani, Additional Chief Secretary wrote, “In the last few days, it has been found that people who have gone from one district of Bihar to another district have been found to be Covid-19 positive. This means that the movement of persons or vehicles on the inter-district boundaries is not effectively hindered. This situation is worrying.”

“Therefore, it is requested that the movement of persons or vehicles on the district boundaries should be effectively checked 24 hours. No one should be allowed, accept the legitimate pass holders or persons or vehicles involved in essential activities,” he added.

