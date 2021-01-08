Muzaffarpur minor gang rape accused arrested after multiple raids

One of the suspect has accepted to knowing the rape survivor very well. Locals said the two of the accused youth stayed alone since their parents had died. (Hindustan Times/representational photo)

Five youths were arrested in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl following separate raids in Muzaffarpur district, conducted by the police in the last 24 hours.

Three of the arrested suspects are from a single family, which owns the dilapidated house, where the incident took place. The accused are also said to be students of Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) in an engineering college outside Bihar.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (east) Manoj Pandey, led the special investigative team constituted by Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jayant Kant, which raided the hideouts of the suspects.

Pandey said that the arrested accused had been identified by the survivor during identification parade (TI parade) at the Sakra police station.

“We have interrogated the arrested. One of them has said that he knows the girl very well. So, I have asked the investigating officer (IO) of the case to collect the call details record (CDR) of the phones used by the girl and all the accused. Even the statement of the girl has been recorded in the court after conducting her medical examination,” he said, adding that the arrested suspects will be sent to a jail after they are produced before the chief judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur.

Meanwhile, the Sakra police took the rape survivor to the house, where she was gang raped, for identification. She identified the house, which belonged to two of the accused. Some of the locals said that the youth lived there alone since their parents died years ago.

The minor girl was kidnapped and gang raped by five youths in the house adjacent to an abandoned petrol pump on national highway 28 near Sujawalpur village last Monday.

The FIR was registered only on Wednesday evening, when parents of the victim approached the exclusive woman police station of the town. Meanwhile, the station house officer of Sakra police station, Ram Nath Prasad, has come under scanner for not registering the survivor’s complaint.