Sections
Home / Patna / Nitish Kumar condoles killing of 2 CRPF men from Bihar in J-K terror attack

Nitish Kumar condoles killing of 2 CRPF men from Bihar in J-K terror attack

The country would always remember the martyrdom of Khurshid Khan and Lavkush Sharma, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the killing of two CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (ANI photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the killing of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who hailed from the state, in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The country would always remember the martyrdom of Khurshid Khan and Lavkush Sharma, Kumar said in a statement.

Khan and Sharma, who hailed from Rohtas district and Jehanabad district respectively, were among the three security personnel who were killed in the attack in Baramulla district of the union territory.

The third person who died in the attack by suspected militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba was a local policeman.



Kumar prayed to almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family members of the CRPF jawans.

Their bodies would be cremated with police honours, the chief minister said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump ‘wrong president’, says Michelle Obama on Day 1 of Democratic Convention
Aug 18, 2020 10:55 IST
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
Aug 18, 2020 10:53 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care
Aug 18, 2020 10:57 IST
Slowed by Covid, 100 cities must race to reach clean air targets
Aug 18, 2020 10:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.