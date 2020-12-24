Sections
Nitish Kumar writes to Hardeep Puri over flight cancellations at Darbhanga airport

The airport became operational under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme on November 8

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:34 IST

By Bishnu K Jha, Hindustan Times Darbhanga

The Darbhanga airport. (HT File)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri over frequent flight cancellations due to foggy weather conditions at the Darbhanga airport and delay in transfer of 31 acres of land by the Air Force for the construction of a permanent terminal building there.

He added the airport needs to be developed as an international airport. “For this, along with the expansion of the airport, it is necessary to provide night landing facility, besides installation of the necessary equipment to resolve issues related to low visibility due to foggy weather during the winter season,” he wrote.

“After the commissioning of the Darbhanga airport, a lot of people have started using this airport in a short time and there is a great deal of potential for the development of this airport.”

The airport became operational under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme on November 8. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet operates flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Kumar has also proposed naming the airport after Maithili poet Kavi Kokil Vidyapati. “Vidyapati was not only a poet but he lives in the hearts of the people of Bihar and Mithila.”

