Nitish to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on Aug 7, aims at least 10 lakh people

Chief minister and Janata Dal United national president Nitish Kumar will launch party’s election campaign on August 7, ahead of the general assembly elections scheduled for later this year in November, through a virtual rally that aims to reach out not less than 10 lakh people through various social media platforms.

Nitish’s rally is in line with the trend of virtual rallies, kick started by BJP leader Amit Shah last month in wake of Covid-19 situation, and will be the first big political event by the head of NDA ally JD(U) during which Kumar is likely to spell out his developmental initiatives and urge people to ensure the return of the alliance to power for another term.

“Party is excited and efforts have begun to make the proposed virtual rally a grand event. A minimum of 10 lakh people, other than party leaders and workers, will be linked for live streaming of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s address for upcoming Bihar polls and his vision for the future,” said party general secretary Navin Kumar Arya.

Ahead of Nitish’s first virtual poll campaign rally, the party has constituted four teams. The teams are headed by senior JD (U) leaders RCP Singh, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lallan Singh, state president Vashistha Narayan Singh, state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav. The team will hold virtual meetings in all the 243 assembly segments from July 18 to July 31 that aims to set up the platform for kickstarting party’s campaign.

Party general secretary Arya said “the party has set a target for holding virtual sammelan (meeting) in at least six assembly constituencies, with grass roots party leaders and sympathisers, on a daily basis. As such, 24 assembly segments will be covered each day by all the four teams and the task will be over by July 31, leaving ample time for mobilising 10 lakh people for the August 7 event.”

Prior to the constituency-level virtual meetings, the JD (U) has decided to organise online interactions with office bearers of various cells, from July 7, where Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary RCP Singh, who looks after organisational matters, will be present as the chief guest.

Arya said that the first in line of the meeting of party wings will begin with Chatra JD (U) on July 7, followed by EBC cell, women’s cell, yuva JD (U), kisan prakosth, mahadalit cell and others. “On July 16, party’s national general secretary RCP Singh will hold a virtual meeting with all regional in-charge, district presidents, district organisational in-charge, assembly segment in-charge and heads of various cells,” Arya said.

According to a party insider, while it appears that the BJP has taken a lead on JD (U) in using the social platform, chief minister has also been holding meetings with workers and organisational heads at the grass roots level, finding out time in between his daily review meetings for keeping a tab on the return of migrant workers, their stay and monitoring the spread of Covid-19. “So, no one can say for sure whether the JD (U) is a late starter for the upcoming polls. For us, keeping connected with party structure down the line has remained a priority,” he said, requesting not to be quoted.

Earlier, Opposition parties had raised question over BJP and JD (U)’s comfort and support on the issue of virtual campaigning at a meeting with the representatives of all political parties, convened by the chief state election officer HR Srinivas on June 26. RJD, along with allies, had objected to the use of digital mode of campaigning and demanded a ban alleging that it would not provide a level playing field for everyone and resource rich and tech-savy parties will have undue advantage.