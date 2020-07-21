Sections
Home / Patna / NMCH superintendent removed

NMCH superintendent removed

The health department removed Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) superintendent, Dr Nirmal Kumar Sinha Tuesday evening, a day after central team’s visit ended.Dr...

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:08 IST

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra,

The health department removed Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) superintendent, Dr Nirmal Kumar Sinha Tuesday evening, a day after central team’s visit ended.

Dr Binod Kumar Singh, head, department of pediatrics, has been given charge of NMCH superintendent in place of Dr Sinha. A notification to this effect was issued by the health department, which mentioned no reasons.

Earlier, the state government had removed the principal secretary health in the midst of Corono pandemic.

The three-member central team had visited the hospital on Sunday to take stock of the facilities there. The team, during its interaction with union minister of state for health, Ashwini Kumar Chowbey in New Delhi, is said to have stressed the need of better hospital management to minimise risk of infection among hospital staff, patients and attendants.



The hospital was declared as Covid-19 hospital since March. Sources said the central team was not happy to see the arrangement for the Covid-19 patients in the hospital.

Earlier, a series of videos showing bodies lying on beds for days had gone viral, the most recent being the one on Monday.

The callousness of hospital administration administration had compelled several Covid patients to shift to AIIMS-Patna.

Dr Singh said, “I will take charge on Wednesday. My focus will be on better treatment of Covid-19 patients and helping the corona warriors in providing treatment.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mayor inspects ward No. 28 after residents complain of sewer overflow
Jul 21, 2020 23:11 IST
Punjab CM seeks skill development push from IIT, IIM in state
Jul 21, 2020 23:10 IST
Journey of 1000 km: Mother’s milk sent daily from Leh for newborn in Delhi hospital
Jul 21, 2020 23:10 IST
CBI seeks Jharkhand govt’s nod to prosecute Madhu Koda in coal block scam
Jul 21, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.