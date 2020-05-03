No green zone, only red and orange ones as Bihar goes for strict lockdown norms

The state home department on Sunday issued fresh guidelines on lockdown by deciding to classify 38 districts in the state as red and orange zones only and contending that there was need for more strict implementation of the ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 in view of the rise of number of Corona cases in new areas and return of migrants, students from other states.

The order issued by additional chief secretary, home, Amir Subhani, on Sunday evening said the state would have only two zones with red zones districts to be declared as per laid down norms of the central government from time to time while rest of the districts to be considered as orange zones.

The new order said lockdown norms, as laid by the central government, would be applicable in red zones as usual with clause 7(iii)d related to opening of shops to be applicable for shops only for essential commodities. The order said the DMs of respective districts in red zones could take a decision on allowing shops of other non-esesential commodities by assessing the requirement and ground situation of the area.

In districts in orange zones, activities like purchase of goods and delivery through e-commerce ( essential and non-essential) , construction activities ( all types) , industrial activity would be allowed. The new activity allowed in orange zones is operationalisation of barber shops, salons and spas.

“All other restrictions and orders would be applicable in orange zones as like red zones,” the order stated.

The new guidelines indicated how the Bihar government is not in favour of lifting restriction in place as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus , amid reports of spike in cases of positive cases.

The state’s total number of positive cases crossed 500 on Sunday with four deaths reported so far.

As per the order issued by the union government on April 30, Bihar had five red zones including Patna, Rohtas, Munger, Gaya and Buxar while 20 districts had been put in orange zones while rest 13 in green zones. But now there are likelihood more districts would be classified in red zones while rest in orange zones in the state.

Earlier in the day, home secretary said new guidelines on lockdown were being prepared as per the central government orders.