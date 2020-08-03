Sections
Home / Patna / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Nitish Kumar says quarantine of Bihar IPS officer not right

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Nitish Kumar says quarantine of Bihar IPS officer not right

The top police official also tweeted a 40-second video of Tiwari in a blue t-shirt and quarantine stamp on the back of his left hand. 

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday the “forcible quarantine” of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was sent to Mumbai lead the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was not right and that the force is just doing their duty.

Kumar’s comments came after Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said Mumbai Police had “forcibly" quarantined Vinay Tiwari in tweets late on Sunday night amid a turf war between Bihar police and Mumbai Police over the probe into Rajput’s death.

“The DGP has informed me about the developments. He will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him is not right,” Kumar said while speaking to reporters.

“This is not political. This a legal responsibility of Bihar Police and they are carrying out their duty,” he added.



Pandey had put out the allegation again the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in his tweets.

“IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today,” Pandey had tweeted.

“He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaw,” he said.

The top police official also tweeted a 40-second video of Tiwari in a blue t-shirt and quarantine stamp on the back of his left hand. 

The Mumbai civic authority, on its part, said Tiwari had been quarantined "as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport".

The four-member team from Patna Police started a parallel investigation into Rajput’s death after the 34-year-old actor's father filed a complaint in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members

Patna Police registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including abetment to suicide. 

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.


tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Iconic Amul girl celebrates Rakhi in ‘maska bandhan’ way
Aug 03, 2020 12:14 IST
BMC instructs Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to apply for exemption in home quarantine period
Aug 03, 2020 12:10 IST
‘Emotional message’: PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar share Raksha Bandhan greetings
Aug 03, 2020 12:14 IST
When Ganguly backed a young batsman who became a match-winner for India
Aug 03, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.