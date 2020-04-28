Sections
Home / Patna / Patient of medical staff treating Lalu Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

Patient of medical staff treating Lalu Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

The doctor treating the former Bihar CM will be sent to quarantine.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:04 IST

By Asian News International, Patna

RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav spending time at the corridors of RIMS cottage in Ranchi. (ANI)

A patient, who was under the same unit treating RJD leader Lalu Yadav, has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

“Today, a patient who had been admitted in the medicine department for the past three weeks was found Covid-19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Significantly, Lalu Yadav is also being treated by the same unit and Dr Umesh Prasad is his treating physician. Though, Lalu is admitted in the paying ward,” RIMS administration stated.

“Since, the new Covid-19 patient was in the medicine department for three weeks, all doctors and other staff are giving their samples. Dr Umesh Prasad and his unit will be sent to quarantine,” it said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 28,380 Covid-19 cases in India, including 6,362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths.



