Patna airport will be able to handle 8 million passengers annually by March 2023

The work on the modernisation of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport was taken up last year to cater to the rising passenger traffic . (PTI)

The work on the extension of Patna airport’s terminal building as part of plans to eventually increase its annual capacity to handle eight million passengers by March 2023 from around 4.5 million currently will be completed this month. The extension will increase the number of passenger check-in counters from 15 to 20, conveyor belts from two to three. It will create space for installing two additional hand baggage and scanning machines from existing three each, and women frisking booths from two to four

The Airports Authority of India on Tuesday issued a statement saying the terminal building is being extended to decongest and for creating new infrastructure by March 2023 to equip the airport to handle eight million passengers.

Patna airport director BCH Negi said the new area of 2,000 sq metres (approx) will significantly reduce waiting time in queues and improve passenger movement.

The area of the current terminal building is 7,200 sq metres, which is inadequate in handling almost 4.5 million passengers per annum, as against the planned capacity of 500,000 passengers per annum.

The work on the modernisation of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport was taken up last year to cater to the rising passenger traffic at a project cost of Rs 1216.90 crore. It is scheduled to be completed by March 2023.

The project includes the construction of a new integrated terminal building with state-of-the-art facilities, a cargo complex, multi-level car parking, air traffic control-cum-technical building, airport fire station, new apron with 14 aircraft parking bays. It will also have five aerobridges for the first time.

The modernisation will increase the airport area to 7,00,000 sq feet. The airport will have a separate departure (upper) and arrival (lower) levels. The departure level will be connected through a flyover to the airport’s entry gate. It will also be connected to the multi-level car parking.

The integrated terminal building will have 52 check-in counters, an in-line baggage handling system, five conveyor belts for arriving passengers, lifts, escalators, and interiors depicting Bihar’s art and culture. It will have a commercial space of 62,000 sq feet for multi-brand retail shops and food and beverage outlets.