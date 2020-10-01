Sections
Patna: BJP functionary shot dead

Police said the motive behind the murder could be old enmity or property dispute

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:02 IST

By Mukesh Mishra and Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Two unidentified masked men on a motorcycle on Thursday shot dead a 45-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in Patna when he stepped out of his residence for a morning walk, a police officer said.

One of the attackers held Rajesh Kumar Jha while the other fired bullets at him from a very close range before fleeing from the scene. Jha died on the spot.

Police said the motive behind the murder could be old enmity or property dispute.

“An FSL [Forensic Science Lab] team collected samples from the spot. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the crime scene. After the incident, a massive motorcycle checking drive was launched at all exit points to trace the criminals involved in the murder,” said Phuldeo Choudhary, the police officer investigating the case.

Jha’s family said he was the vice president of BJP Jayant Mandal and had recently got involved in the real estate business.

Senior police superintendent Upendra Kumar Sharma said they have gathered some vital clues about the assailants. “Three persons were detained for further interrogation.” He declined to elaborate.

