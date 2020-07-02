Patna City sealed a day after 63 +ve cases found

Sections
The district administration on Thursday decided to seal a major part of Patna City, a bustling part of the state capital, after 63 Covid cases were reported from the area on...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:50 IST

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra,

The district administration on Thursday decided to seal a major part of Patna City, a bustling part of the state capital, after 63 Covid cases were reported from the area on Wednesday night.

Patna City houses big markets like Maroofganj and Khajekalan.

City’s sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rajesh Roshan said, “Following a spurt in Covid cases in the city area, the administration has decided to seal the areas from Paschim Darwaza to City Chowk, Chamdoria, Chowkshikarpur to prevent spread of the contagion. The 63 cases reported have been narrowed down to a tea and fruit seller in Patna City via contact tracing. All the shops will be closed except the ones providing essential services. The traffic movement will also be restricted. ”



The areas will be sealed for the next 14 days and will be divided into 18 containment zones.

Though Maroofganj does not fall in containment zone, no vehicle will be able to reach the place due to ban on plying of vehicles in the containment zones.

The SDO said, “If the disease spread is not contained during the time the areas are sealed, the places will be closed for 14 more days. Over 100 Covid cases have been reported in the City areas so far.”

The administration has decided to put up barricades and banners to declare the restricted areas.

“The medical team will be active in the areas for contact tracing. The officials have been directed to sanitise the containment zones and prevent traffic movement,” the SDO said.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi said, “As many as 50 Covid cases were reported in Khejakalan, 10 in City Chowk and 3 in Alamganj.”

Meanwhile, Maroofganj traders complained about business being affected. “Very few traders are coming here from other districts. The business has been badly affected,” said Basant Lal Golbare, convener of Maroofganj Traders’ Association.

