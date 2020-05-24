Sections
Home / Patna / Patna’s Mahavir temple to allow devotees in specified time slots based on their names

Patna’s Mahavir temple to allow devotees in specified time slots based on their names

Temple authorities have decided to divide the temple visit timings into hourly slots according to alphabets in the name of devotees.

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh, Patna

Devotees at famous Mahavir temple in Patna. (UNI file)

Devotees will be allowed to visit Patna’s Mahavir temple during specified time slots based on the alphabetical order in their names so as to ensure the strict compliance of the norms of social distancing, once the temple reopens after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Temple authorities have decided to divide the temple visit timings into hourly slots according to alphabets in the name of devotees.

“We have decided that timings will be divided into hourly slots according to alphabets, for example, people with names starting from A and B can visit from 7 am to 8 am. Also, alphabets will be assigned for a particular day. Bookings will be done online”, said Kishore Kunal, secretary of the temple trust.

The congregation of devotes at religious places was banned by the government when the lockdown was imposed first on March 25 to stifle the spread of coronavirus in the country.



The country is now in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown which is in force with certain relaxations. This phase will continue until May 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP expels Karnal leader Chander Parkash Kathuria for 6 years
May 24, 2020 14:51 IST
Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond
May 24, 2020 14:52 IST
Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Southeast Asia
May 24, 2020 14:49 IST
‘States can develop their quarantine protocol’: Govt on domestic travel 
May 24, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.