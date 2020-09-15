PM lauds Bihar govt, launches projects worth ₹ 541 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the NDA government in Bihar was striving to usher in inclusive growth in the state by ensuring basic amenities to its people and setting the stage for a self-reliant Bihar (Atmanirbar Bihar).

“Bihar suffered a lot in the past due to misplaced priorities, vested interest and scams of the past governments. As a result, rural areas were put on backward trend, while urban infrastructure became irrelevant for want of upgrade as per the growing population,” Modi said in an apparent swipe at the RJD-led dispensation.

The PM was speaking after inaugurating and launching work infra projects worth ₹ 541 crore, which included operationalisation of two sewerage treatment plants (STPs) along with network at Beur and Karmalichal in Patna, costing Rs 152 crore, through video conferencing. He also laid the foundation stone of river front development in Muzaffarpur and unveiled water supply schemes at Chapra and Siwan.

He said that the joint efforts of the Centre and the state government had resulted in qualitative change in urban infrastructure to ensure basic amenities to all.

The PM said that about two crore houses were to be connected with tap water supply under the Centre’s Jal Jivan mission in last one year. “In Bihar, about 12 lakh households would get supply water once the undergoing schemes are complete. Currently, 6 lakh families have tap water supply in their houses under AMRUT scheme. Unlike the previous government, the Nitish Kumar government worked with commitment and finished the projects on time,” said Modi, adding that the dolphin conservation project being developed from Patna to Bhagalpur stretch of Ganga would benefit the state in many ways.

During his address, Modi sought to connect the people by invoking the most popular Chhath puja saying that renovated Ghat at Muzaffapur would let women celebrate the festival in its traditional spirit. He also lauded role of migrant workers, who returned to Bihar due to Covid outbreak, saying they contributed a lot for timely completion of water supply schemes in Bihar.

This is third time in the last one week that the Prime Minister laid foundation stones of or inaugurated various schemes in the state in the run-up to the elections. On Sunday, he launched three petroleum projects in Bihar, costing Rs 900 crore. He had on Thursday unveiled projects worth ₹294.53 crores related to agriculture and animal husbandry in the poll-bound state.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar said the water resources department was devising plans to use treated water from the SPTs for agriculture purposes, instead of releasing it in Punpun river. While welcoming the Centre’s gesture to help the state government achieve a holistic growth, Kumar urged the people to abstain from misusing supply water and put avoidable strain on ecology.

Earlier, deputy CM Sushil Modi said the operation of STPs under Namami Gange project would help the government’s drive to stop discharge of untreated wasted in Ganga, which is currently highly polluted. “Efforts are on to check flow of waste water, chemical and industrial affluent in the river to make it pure,” said the Dy CM.

Reacting to the string of launching events lined up for the PM in Bihar, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said Modi had stepped in steer the poll campaign after he realised that Nitish Kumar alone would not be able to counter the burgeoning anti-incumbency against the ruling dispensation. “BJP’s internal survey also hints at serious depletion of credibility of Nitish Kumar,” he said.