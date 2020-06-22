Senior civic body functionary in Bihar’s Gaya tests Covid-19 positive

Sections
Municipal authorities on Monday initiated the process to fumigate the Gaya municipal headquarters, which is near the office of the district magistrate in the heart of the town.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:58 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Patna

A medic collects swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A senior elected functionary of the municipal corporation in Bihar’s Gaya town tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, officials said.

The public representative was tested on Sunday after he complained of cold and body ache for the past two days. Following that, he was tested for the coronavirus disease through a TrueNat machine for an antibody test.

The Gaya Municipal Corporation (GMC) functionary had recently visited Patna, said sources.

“We collected his swab sample on Sunday and sent it today for the confirmatory test to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna,” Dr Brajesh Kumar Singh, Gaya’s civil surgeon, said.



“We will wait for 24 hours to get the confirmatory report before following the laid down procedure of trying to ascertain the infection trail of the virus and also do his contact tracing,” Singh said.

The Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMCH) in Gaya, one of the three dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in the state, does not have the facility for RT PCR test.

So, samples are sent to IGIMS in the state capital for a confirmatory test.

The public representative has been put under home isolation, on request, said government officials.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of TrueNet machines for Covid-19 testing, which will enable rapid testing.

This is the third case of a noted public representative from Bihar testing positive for Covid-19.

Last week, a former Union minister and national vice-president of a leading opposition party had tested positive for the virus. A day later, a former member of Parliament from Banka also tested positive in Delhi.

While the former Union minister is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, the ex-MP is at AIIMS, Delhi.

