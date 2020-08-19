Sections
Sero survey to start in six more districts of Bihar from today

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:07 IST

By Ruchir Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth, at Boring Road, in Patna. (A P Dube/ Hindustan Times)

Come Wednesday, Bihar will embark on second round of serological survey, commonly referred to as sero survey, to assess the Covid spread in six of its 38 districts.

It will also indicate if the community transmission of the virus has happened in an area, as people to be tested for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, will be asked if they ever came in contact with a Covid-19 person.

The five-day survey will be confined to Arwal, Begusarai, Buxar, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur and Purnia districts.

These districts have been selected as per the randomization plan of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has collaborated with the National Institute of Research for Tuberculosis (NIRT), with headquarters in Chennai, for the survey across 70 districts in India.



Even villages and urban wards within the districts have been selected as per their randomization plan to cover four corners of a district, said officials associated with the survey.

A total 2,400 samples — 400 from each of the six districts — will be collected from Bihar. The result of the sero-survey is expected by mid-September, they said.

The ICMR’s Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) will undertake the survey in Bihar.

“The cumulative seropositivity in these districts was 0.7% during an earlier survey undertaken between May 17 and 20. This meant that only 17 out of 2,400 people surveyed developed antibodies (immunity) against SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr Pradeep Das, director RMRIMS, Patna.

Of the 400 people sampled in each district earlier, Arwal had a seropositivity of 1%, Begusarai 0.25%; Buxar 1.25%; Madhepura 1%, Purnia 0.75% while Muzaffarpur reported 0%, he said.

“We now have a baseline data and will compare it with the findings of this survey to find out the level of IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2 (IgG is one of the predictive markers for Covid-19 antibody),” added Dr Das.

“Higher the serological positivity, better for the community, as it indicates lower probability of re-infection of Covid-19. An antibody level of 30%-40% indicates better chance of protection against the virus,” said Dr Das.

According to studies, India has recently reported a seropositivity of 17%-18% for IgG, he added.

“We are expanding the age group of people to be surveyed. We will take samples from people in the age group of 10 years and above, as compared to 18 years and above in the first survey,” said Dr Das.

Presence of Covid-specific antibodies reveals that the person has had the infection at some point of time.

Bihar’s cumulative Covid-19 case count was 1,09,875, with 558 fatalities as on Tuesday. Of these, the six districts to be surveyed accounted for 18,765 cases.

Arwal reported 1,068 Covid-19 cases with five deaths; Begusarai 4,304 cases and 13 deaths; Buxar 2,564 cases and seven deaths; Madhbani 3,300 cases and four deaths; Muzaffarpur 4,523 cases and 22 deaths and Purnia 3,006 cases with four deaths as on Tuesday.

