Sections
Home / Patna / Seven fell into river as bridge collapsed in Bihar

Seven fell into river as bridge collapsed in Bihar

The bridge that collapsed had been closed for traffic but cyclists were allowed to use it.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:20 IST

By Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Araria

The state disaster response team was carrying out rescue operation. (HT Photo)

A 200-feet- long bridge known as Bardia Bridge over Bakra river in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed on Tuesday afternoon resulting in at least seven people falling into the river. The state disaster response force (SDRF) team is carrying out search operations.

The 20 -year-old bridge near Udahat under Mahalgaon police station of the district was closed for traffic for the last few months, however, pedestrians and cyclists were allowed to use it to cross over. The accident took place when a tractor carrying some people and a cyclist were crossing the bridge on Tuesday.

Araria sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said, “Though the SDRF team is carrying on the search operation, no one has come forward to complain that a near or dear one was drowned or missing. Eyewitnesses’ accounts suggest that all the people were either rescued by local divers or they managed to swim to safety.”

The police officer confirmed that the dilapidated bridge was closed for passage.



Also Read: Nitish Kumar’s virtual mega rally for Bihar polls set for September 6

Jokihat circle officer Ashok Kumar, said, “The police on duty had stopped the tractor from crossing over the bridge but the driver didn’t stop.” He added, “All the people who had fallen into the river however swam to safety.”

A police official said another person who was filming the mishap had also fallen into the river and he later told police that all the people had managed to swim to safety.

A new bridge is under construction by the side of the collapsed bridge and it is likely to be made operational soon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

EU trade chief’s defence of Covid-19 pandemic actions draws Irish Ire
Aug 26, 2020 15:41 IST
Tweeple celebrate International Dog Day with these adorable posts
Aug 26, 2020 15:41 IST
Woman staffer allegedly jumps to death from NDMC building
Aug 26, 2020 15:41 IST
Hospital gets show-cause notice for giving Rhea Chakraborty mortuary access
Aug 26, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.