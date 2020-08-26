Seven fell into river as bridge collapsed in Bihar

A 200-feet- long bridge known as Bardia Bridge over Bakra river in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed on Tuesday afternoon resulting in at least seven people falling into the river. The state disaster response force (SDRF) team is carrying out search operations.

The 20 -year-old bridge near Udahat under Mahalgaon police station of the district was closed for traffic for the last few months, however, pedestrians and cyclists were allowed to use it to cross over. The accident took place when a tractor carrying some people and a cyclist were crossing the bridge on Tuesday.

Araria sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said, “Though the SDRF team is carrying on the search operation, no one has come forward to complain that a near or dear one was drowned or missing. Eyewitnesses’ accounts suggest that all the people were either rescued by local divers or they managed to swim to safety.”

The police officer confirmed that the dilapidated bridge was closed for passage.

Jokihat circle officer Ashok Kumar, said, “The police on duty had stopped the tractor from crossing over the bridge but the driver didn’t stop.” He added, “All the people who had fallen into the river however swam to safety.”

A police official said another person who was filming the mishap had also fallen into the river and he later told police that all the people had managed to swim to safety.

A new bridge is under construction by the side of the collapsed bridge and it is likely to be made operational soon.