Home / Patna / Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna home to be turned into memorial, says family

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna home to be turned into memorial, says family

The family will also set-up a foundation — Sushant's Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) — to support budding talents in the fields of cinema, sports, and science.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:14 IST

By Megha, Hindustan Times Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput’s admirers in Bihar are paying tributes to him in different ways. (HT Photo)

The childhood home of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, located at Patna’s Rajeev Nagar on road number six, would be turned into a memorial, said an official statement released by his family members on Saturday.

The memorial will house his telescope, books, flight simulator, guitar and other personal belongings.

The family will also set-up a foundation — Sushant’s Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) — to support budding talents in the fields of cinema, sports, and science.

His family will also maintain his social media accounts in his remembrance. “From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers,” it stated.



Rajput’s admirers in Bihar are paying tributes to him in different ways.

Rajeev Nagar Chowk was renamed as Sushant Sigh Rajput Chowk in his memory by Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Friday.

However, Patna Municipal Corporation is yet to approve the name change.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle, Mumbai, on the following day and his ashes were immersed in the Ganges in Patna on June 18.

