Time to fight Covid-19, not polls: Prashant Kishor to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been holding organisational meetings and said they are ready for the state polls.

“Like many states of the country, the corona situation in Bihar is also deteriorating but a large part of the government machinery and resources are being spent in election preparations,” Kishor tweeted.

“@NitishKumar ji, this is not a time to fight an election but corona. Do not put people’s lives in danger in a hurry to hold the elections,” he said.

Prashant Kishor, who was once a member of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and was expelled from the party in January, has joined leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan in suggesting the assembly elections should be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November but no official announcement about the schedule has been made by the Election Commission of India till now.

Bihar has registered nearly 15,000 cases and 119 deaths due to Covid-19, according to the Union health ministry.

(with inputs from PTI)