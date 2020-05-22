Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Use mid-day meal food grains to feed people in quarantine centres: Bihar govt to schools

The order is for several government and government-aided schools that are being used as quarantine centers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

The mid-day meal scheme is not active in schools due to coronavirus lockdown. (HT photo)

The Bihar Education Department has written a letter to all District Magistrates and District Education Officers stating that the food grains in schools meant for the mid-day meal scheme are to be used for preparing food for people housed in the quarantine centres.

In the letter, RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department stated that the mid-day meal scheme is not active due to the lockdown and the district administration will provide food grains to schools once they reopen.

