Use mid-day meal food grains to feed people in quarantine centres: Bihar govt to schools

The mid-day meal scheme is not active in schools due to coronavirus lockdown. (HT photo)

The Bihar Education Department has written a letter to all District Magistrates and District Education Officers stating that the food grains in schools meant for the mid-day meal scheme are to be used for preparing food for people housed in the quarantine centres.

The order is for several government and government-aided schools that are being used as quarantine centers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department stated that the mid-day meal scheme is not active due to the lockdown and the district administration will provide food grains to schools once they reopen.